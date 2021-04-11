Left Menu

Mumbai: 2 outlet owners held as crowds assemble to buy liquor

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-04-2021 19:00 IST | Created: 11-04-2021 19:00 IST
Mumbai: 2 outlet owners held as crowds assemble to buy liquor

Two liquor outlet owners from Santacruz in Mumbai were arrested for allegedly flouting COVID-19 directives after a crowd assembled for purchases though rules permit such establishments to sell online or through home delivery, police said on Sunday.

The two were arrested on Saturday under section 188 (disobeying the order of public servant) and 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection) of IPC after crowds assembled at their outlets to buy liquor, said Senior Inspector Sunayna Nate of Vakola police station.

The two were released later, police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

