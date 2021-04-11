Left Menu

Odisha police launch manhunt to nab fugitive gangster Sk Haider

Also, a strict vigil has been kept on bordering areas.The police are checking the CCTV footage at the hospital.The nurse attending Haider said that she found one on-duty constable unconscious when she went inside the cabin to administer an injection to the patient on Saturday evening.The patient was not there.The nurse informed, that the constable was also not in a condition to speak.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 11-04-2021 23:24 IST | Created: 11-04-2021 23:24 IST
Odisha police launch manhunt to nab fugitive gangster Sk Haider

Odisha Police on Sunday placed six cops under suspension and launched a massive manhunt to nab gansster Sk Haider who escaped from the SCB Medical College Hospital in Cuttack while in judicial custody.

Haider, who has been sentenced to life imprisonment in two criminal cases including a murder case, was admitted to SCB Medical College Hospital from where he escaped on Saturday after allegedly intoxicating an armed policeman deployed to guard him.

He was admitted to the hospital on March 23 after being referred from the VIMSAR in Burla in Sambalpur district and was undergoing treatment at Cabin No-5 of the surgery department of the hospital in Cuttack.

Sambalpur SP B Gangadhar placed one havildar and five constables under suspension on charge of negligence in duty for which Haider could manage to escape. He also ordered a departmental inquiry into the incident.

Meanwhile, DGP Abhay held a high-level meeting attended by ADGP, Law and Order and Crime Branch, Y K Jethwa, Commissioner of Police, Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Soumendra Priyadarshi, Central Range DIG JN Pankaj and other senior officers to chalk out a strategy to launch a massive operation to nab the Kendrapara based fugitive.

''The police have already got a clue and are investigating into the matter based on that Haider will be nabbed soon,'' said Crime Branch ADGP Yeshwant Jethwa. He said that five teams have been formed for the operation.

Apart from putting district SPs, Odisha Police DGP has also informed his counterpart in neighbouring West Bengal, Jharkhand and Chhattishgarh to keep a track on Haider, who is on the run after escaping from judicial custody.

The SP of all districts are on alert and all the railway stations, airports and bus terminals in the state are under surveillance to trace gangster Haider. Also, a strict vigil has been kept on bordering areas.

The police are checking the CCTV footage at the hospital.

The nurse attending Haider said that she found one on-duty constable unconscious when she went inside the cabin to administer an injection to the patient on Saturday evening.

The patient was not there.

The nurse informed, that the constable was also not in a condition to speak. It is suspected that Haider fled from the hospital after intoxicating the on duty police person.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: South African variant can 'break through' Pfizer vaccine; Italy reports 334 COVID-19 deaths and more

Big-hitters galore: RR, Punjab Kings aim for winning start to IPL campaign

Science News Roundup: Chilean scientists unearth skunks and Moderna vaccine antibodies last at least 6 months and more

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Top Gun' sequel delayed for theaters; K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

UP panchayat elections: Poll candidate's supporter held for distributing liquor among voters, cop suspended for laxity

A supporter of a panchayat election candidate was arrested for allegedly distributing liquor among voters, while a policeman was suspended for not taking action against the poll code violation, an official said on Sunday.Sambhal Superintend...

Iran says Natanz nuclear site hit by terrorism - TV

An incident at Irans Natanz nuclear facility on Sunday was caused by an act of nuclear terrorism, the countrys nuclear chief Ali Akbar Salehi said, according to state TV, adding that Tehran reserves the right to take action against the perp...

Cameroon receives 200,000 doses of Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine

Cameroon took delivery on Sunday of 200,000 doses of Chinas Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccines, the first vaccines to arrive in the country, which will enable it inoculate frontline workers as it battles rising cases of coronavirus, the health min...

Pentagon chief declares ''ironclad'' US commitment to Israel

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Sunday declared an enduring and ironclad American commitment to Israel, reinforcing support at a tense time in Israeli politics and amid questions about the Biden administrations efforts to revive nuclea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021