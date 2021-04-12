UP panchayat polls: Woman candidate says being threatened by ex-village chief

A former village pradhan and another person have been booked for allegedly threatening a woman candidate contesting the panchayat polls here, police said on Sunday.

Barhki Gupta, a candidate for the post of village pradhan Manehu, on Saturday in her complaint said that former village chief Gulhasan Khan, Asfaq Khan and four-five unknown persons are threatening her and telling her not to contest the polls, Superintendent of Police Akash Tomar said. He said Gupta fears that there is a threat to her life and property.

Police have registered a case against Gulhasan Khan, Asfaq Khan, and the four-five unknown persons, and the matter is being probed, Tomar said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)