UP panchayat polls: Woman candidate says being threatened by ex-village chief

UP panchayat polls: Woman candidate says being threatened by ex-village chiefPTI | Pratapgarh | Updated: 12-04-2021 00:25 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 00:25 IST
A former village pradhan and another person have been booked for allegedly threatening a woman candidate contesting the panchayat polls here, police said on Sunday.
Barhki Gupta, a candidate for the post of village pradhan Manehu, on Saturday in her complaint said that former village chief Gulhasan Khan, Asfaq Khan and four-five unknown persons are threatening her and telling her not to contest the polls, Superintendent of Police Akash Tomar said. He said Gupta fears that there is a threat to her life and property.
Police have registered a case against Gulhasan Khan, Asfaq Khan, and the four-five unknown persons, and the matter is being probed, Tomar said.
