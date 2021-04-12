Golf-Japan's Matsuyama wins Masters for maiden major victory

Golf-Japan's Matsuyama wins Masters for maiden major victoryReuters | Updated: 12-04-2021 04:42 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 04:42 IST
Hideki Matsuyama won the Masters at Augusta National by one shot over Will Zalatoris on Sunday to become the first Japanese man to win a major.
Matsuyama, who started the day with a four-shot lead over a quartet that included playing competitor Xander Schauffele and Masters debutant Zalatoris, carded a one-over-par 73 that left him at 10 under on the week at the year's first major.
