Golf-Japan's Matsuyama wins Masters for maiden major victory

Hideki Matsuyama won the Masters at Augusta National by one shot over Will Zalatoris on Sunday to become the first Japanese man to win a major.

Matsuyama, who started the day with a four-shot lead over a quartet that included playing competitor Xander Schauffele and Masters debutant Zalatoris, carded a one-over-par 73 that left him at 10 under on the week at the year's first major.

