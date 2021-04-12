Left Menu

Ex-Boston officer stayed on force despite abuse allegation

PTI | Boston | Updated: 12-04-2021 05:32 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 05:32 IST
Ex-Boston officer stayed on force despite abuse allegation

A former Boston police officer and union chief, charged with molesting multiple children, first faced child abuse allegations in the mid-1990s, according to a published report.

Patrick Rose Sr., 66, a retired officer and the one-time president of the Boston Police Patrolmen's Association, was initially charged last August when a father and his teenage daughter reported that the girl had been repeatedly molested by Rose from age 7 through 12.

Within weeks, five more people came forward to accuse Rose of molesting them as children.

The Boston Police Department in 1995 filed a criminal complaint against Rose for sexual assault on a 12-year-old child, The Boston Globe reported Sunday.

The criminal complaint was eventually dropped, but an internal investigation concluded that Rose likely committed a crime. He was allowed to stay on the force, and was often sent to respond to cases involving children.

Boston police have refused to release records pertaining to the 1995 case and it remains unclear what, if any, disciplinary action was taken against Rose at that time.

Rose pleaded not guilty to 33 total charges involving six alleged victims and is being held on USD 200,000 cash bail.

''My client maintains his innocence to all of the charges that have been brought against him and he maintains his innocence to what was alleged to have transpired back in 1995,'' his attorney, William J. Keefe, said.

The Boston Police Department in a statement said it was legally prohibited from commenting ''on the facts and circumstances of the 1995 investigation of these horrific allegations''.

Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins said in a statement she found it troubling that Boston police did not properly discipline Rose or restrict his access to children.

''The allegations from decades ago are an example of how systems can fail people,'' Rollins said.

Acting Mayor Kim Janey is promising more transparency.

''It is appalling that there was a documented history of alleged child sexual abuse, yet this individual was able to serve out his career as an officer and eventually become the head of the patrolmen's union for several years,'' she said in a statement. ''Under no circumstance will crimes of this nature be tolerated under my administration, and we will not turn a blind eye to injustices as they arise.'' Boston's police department has a history of protecting officers from accountability, particularly if they are white, like Rose, said retired deputy superintendent Willie Bradley.

''The police department's refusal to actually deal with this issue is a direct contributor to what happened,'' Bradley, who is Black and now a lecturer and professor at multiple area colleges, told The Boston Globe. ''It would have been out there and people would have been aware of it, but they hid it.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: South African variant can 'break through' Pfizer vaccine; Italy reports 334 COVID-19 deaths and more

Science News Roundup: Chilean scientists unearth skunks and Moderna vaccine antibodies last at least 6 months and more

Big-hitters galore: RR, Punjab Kings aim for winning start to IPL campaign

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Top Gun' sequel delayed for theaters; K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

China considering mixing COVID-19 vaccines to boost protection rate

Chinas top disease control official has said the country is formally considering mixing COVID-19 vaccines, as a way of further boosting vaccine efficacy.Available data shows Chinese vaccines lag behind others including Pfizer and Moderna in...

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 12

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. HeadlinesCameron admits mistakes as he breaks silence on Greensill httpson.ft.com3mEJGVj EU and UK edge ...

Seven Catholic clergy, including two French citizens, kidnapped in Haiti

Five priests and two nuns were kidnapped in Haiti on Sunday, a Catholic priest said, with two French citizens among the hostages in the Caribbean nation increasingly riven by kidnappings and violent crime. The clergy members were kidnapped ...

Pakistani transgender woman finds a niche in tailoring

As Pakistani transgender woman Jiya measures customers at her tailoring shop in a brand new Karachi market, her eyes gleam with the prospect of a busy Ramadan season and her ambitions to expand.Already, Jiya, 35, who goes by a single name l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021