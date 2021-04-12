Ecuador's Lasso has 54% of votes in presidential runoff: preliminary data

Ecuador's Lasso has 54% of votes in presidential runoff: preliminary dataReuters | Updated: 12-04-2021 06:21 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 06:21 IST
Ecuadorean presidential candidate Guillermo Lasso has 54% of the vote in the country's runoff election compared with 46% for left-wing economist Andres Arauz with 80% of poll statements processed, according to National Electoral Council data.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
