Left Menu

Bihar hospital declares alive COVID patient dead, hands over another person's body to kin

PTI | Patna | Updated: 12-04-2021 12:41 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 12:41 IST
Bihar hospital declares alive COVID patient dead, hands over another person's body to kin

A state-run hospital in Bihar's capital has courted controversy by declaring an alive COVID patient dead and handing over another person's body to his kin, prompting an inquiry into the incident.

The incident took place at Patna Medical College and Hospital on Sunday.

The hospital authorities declared Chunnu Kumar, a resident of Mahmadpur village in the Barh sub-division in Patna district who was undergoing treatment for COVID-19, dead and handed over the body of another person to his brother.

As soon as the incident came to light, Patna District Magistrate Chandrasekhar Singh shot off a letter to the hospital authorities asking them to investigate the matter and take action against the person responsible for the incident within 24 hours.

He also asked them to take steps to ensure that such incidents are not repeated in the future.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: South African variant can 'break through' Pfizer vaccine; Italy reports 334 COVID-19 deaths and more

Science News Roundup: Chilean scientists unearth skunks and Moderna vaccine antibodies last at least 6 months and more

Big-hitters galore: RR, Punjab Kings aim for winning start to IPL campaign

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Top Gun' sequel delayed for theaters; K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Amazon Mentor Connect launched to support Indian start-ups

Amazon on Monday introduced a new program called Amazon Mentor Connect to accelerate the growth of start-ups and emerging brands in India, giving entrepreneurs a platform to engage, learn and showcase their startups to the industrys leading...

Essential for BIS to supervise manufacture, sale of helmets: HC

The Delhi High Court on Monday said it was essential for the Bureau of Indian Standards BIS to strictly monitor and supervise the manufacture and sale of helmets as it concerns the safety and security of the consumers.The observation by Jus...

Ten states show steep rise in daily COVID-19 cases

Ten states -- Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and Rajasthan have shown a steep rise in the daily COVID-19 cases accounting for 83.02 percent of the new infections, the...

Muslims navigate restrictions in the second pandemic Ramadan

For Ramadan this year, Magdy Hafez has been longing to reclaim a cherished ritual performing the nighttime group prayers called Taraweeh at the mosque once again.Last year, the coronavirus upended the 68-year-old Egyptians routine of going ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021