Eli Lilly ends supply agreement with U.S. govt for COVID-19 antibody drug

Eli Lilly and Co said on Monday it had terminated a supply agreement with the U.S. government for its COVID-19 antibody drug and would now focus on selling it in combination with another therapy.

Lilly and the U.S. government have agreed to modify the purchase agreement for the drug, bamlanivimab, and focus on its supply with etesevimab, the company said.

