UK, EU talks on N.Ireland are constructive, differences remain, says UK PM's spokesman

UK, EU talks on N.Ireland are constructive, differences remain, says UK PM's spokesmanReuters | London | Updated: 12-04-2021 18:18 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 17:56 IST
Talks between Britain and the European Union on part of their Brexit deal which governs trade with Northern Ireland are constructive but there are still differences on how to overcome issues that have triggered violence in the British province.
"The discussions have been constructive but there are still significant differences that need to be resolved," the spokesman told reporters, adding that British negotiator David Frost had spoken to European Commission vice president Maros Sefcovic on Friday.
