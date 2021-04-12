Left Menu

Red Fort violence: Court reserves order on actor-activist Deep Sidhu's bail plea

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2021 18:48 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 18:48 IST
A Delhi court Monday reserved its order on the bail application of actor-activist Deep Sidhu, arrested in connection with the Red Fort violence on the Republic Day.

Special Judge Neelofer Abida Perveen said the order on Sidhu's bail plea will be pronounced on April 15.

Sidhu's counsel told the court that mere presence did not make him part of unlawful assembly and that he was an honest citizen who was part of a protest.

The public prosecutor representing the Delhi police claimed that Sidhu participated in the protest with the intention to create violence and disregard the national flag and that he was the main instigator of unlawful assembly.

Sidhu was arrested on February 9 in connection with the Red Fort violence on the Republic Day during farmers' tractor parade against the Centre's three new agri laws.

