Muslim outfits welcome SC's decision to dismiss plea seeking removal of 26 verses from Quran

Muslim clerics and organisations on Monday welcomed the Supreme Courts decision of rejecting a plea seeking removal of 26 verses from the Quran, saying this proves that religious books are treated with honour in the country.The apex court termed as absolutely frivolous the petition filed by former Uttar Pradesh Shia Waqf Board chairman Waseem Rizvi and dismissed it with a cost of Rs 50,000.We welcome the decision of the Supreme Court.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 12-04-2021 18:50 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 18:50 IST
Muslim clerics and organisations on Monday welcomed the Supreme Court's decision of rejecting a plea seeking removal of 26 verses from the Quran, saying this proves that religious books are treated with honour in the country.

The apex court termed as ''absolutely frivolous'' the petition filed by former Uttar Pradesh Shia Waqf Board chairman Waseem Rizvi and dismissed it with a cost of Rs 50,000.

''We welcome the decision of the Supreme Court. This proves that religious books are being treated with honour in the country. It will increase the confidence of Muslims in the Constitution and in the judiciary,'' All India Muslim Personal Law Board member Mulana Khalid Rashid Farangi Mahali told PTI. He also demanded that the government take strict action against Rizvi so that ''no one can raise questions on religious books in the future''. All India Shia Personal Law Board spokesperson Maulana Yasoob Abbas said that they congratulate Muslims of the country on this verdict. ''We trust our judiciary and it will continue to give justice in the future too so that no one can raise a finger on Islam or any other religion,'' he said. On Monday, a bench of Justices R F Nariman B R Gavai and Hrishikesh Roy rejected the petition in which Rizvi alleged that these 26 verses of Quran promoted terrorism. In his plea, Rizvi stated that Islam is based on the concepts of equity, equality, forgiveness and tolerance but due to extreme interpretations of the said verses of the holy book, the religion has been drifting away from the basic tenets. Majlist Ulema-e-Hind's general secretary Maulana Kalbe Jawwad termed the Supreme Court's decision ''historic'' and said it will increase the trust of Muslims in the Constitution. ''I expected the same from the Supreme Court. It will be a lesson for forces creating disturbances. By imposing a cost, the court stopped other such elements from doing such things in the future,'' he said. Jawwad demanded strict action against Rizvi. Terming Rizvi an ''opportunist'', he said, ''I hope he will be sent to jail soon for corruption in Waqf properties in his regime.

Last month, an FIR was registered in Bareilly against Rizvi for allegedly hurting religious sentiments of Muslims with his petition in the top court. The FIR was registered at the Kotwali police station following complaints by Anjuman Khuddam-e-Rasool secretary Shan Ahmed and an organisation known as Ittehad-e-Millat council.

