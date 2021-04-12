Delhi: Owner of cafe-cum-bar booked for flouting night curfew guidelines

An FIR was registered against the owner of a cafe-cum-bar in south Delhi's Kalkaji area for violating night curfew guidelines, police said on Monday.

The police refuted allegations that some people were assaulted during the raid that was carried out on Sunday night. At around 11 pm on Sunday, a joint raid along with SDM Kalkaji Atish Kumar Gupta was conducted at Chumbakia Cafe and Bar where people gathered in violation of night curfew guidelines, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) RP Meena said, ''We registered a case under section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of Indian Penal Code against the restaurant owner for violating night curfew guidelines.'' The Delhi government has imposed a night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am in the city from April 6 to April 30.

Reacting to reports that the cafe was being run by the son of an assistant commissioner of police (ACP), an officer said, based on an enquiry, they have found that the ACP's son has no associations with the cafe at present nor was he there at the time of the raid.

Further questioning of the cafe owner revealed that the ACP's son had links with the eatery when it was opened in 2019.

