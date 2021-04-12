Atal Innovation Mission, Danish embassy ink pact to promote innovation, entrepreneurship

Government think-tank Niti Aayog's Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) and Embassy of Denmark in India on Monday signed an agreement to jointly work towards promoting innovation and entrepreneurship among aspiring entrepreneurs, an official statement said. According to the agreement, Innovation Center Denmark in India will collaborate with AIM to support various current and future initiatives of AIM and its beneficiaries in India as well as develop global innovation green economy partnerships addressing Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

''A Statement of Intent (SoI) was signed between AIM, Niti Aayog and Embassy of Denmark to India here. The purpose of SoI is to jointly work towards promoting innovation and entrepreneurship amongst the aspiring entrepreneurs,'' the official statement said. Speaking at the event, Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar said, ''I hope that whatever we do, we will also focus on water use in agriculture that takes up to 92 per cent of the water. I hope with this collaboration we can bring something very innovative in this field as well besides the others.'' Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said for impactful innovation across multiple sectors, this partnership upholds a great potential. ''Through such global collaborations we can align research and development efforts to achieve results in an accelerated manner even in these challenging times,'' Kant said. Denmark's Ambassador to India Freddy Svane said water is a substance that cannot be replaced and there is a need to use all kinds of innovative thinking to make use of it so that the future generations do not face a lot of water challenges as compared to the current scenario. Svane also stressed upon the 10 innovations that Denmark and India recently identified through the water innovation challenge. He said the 10 innovations would play a crucial role in solving water issues and many such innovation collaborations should be taken up through this partnership to address a wide range of issues.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)