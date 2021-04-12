Left Menu

Sudanese officials visit West Darfur after clashes

Brokering lasting peace in Darfur and other parts of Sudan has been one of the main challenges facing the authorities since the overthrow of Omar al-Bashir as president in April 2019. Violence has been on the rise in recent months, despite the signing of a peace deal with some rebel groups that had fought Bashir last year.

Reuters | Khartoum | Updated: 12-04-2021 22:24 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 22:24 IST
The head of Sudan's ruling council visited West Darfur state on Monday with other senior officials after violence in which scores of people were killed. Clashes https://www.reuters.com/article/idUSKBN2BU2G4 between Arab and Masalit tribesmen that began in early April around El Geneina city led to at least 144 deaths and 233 wounded, according to the West Darfur Doctors' Committee.

Some casualties have been treated at local hospitals and others have been flown to the capital Khartoum, the committee said.

Some casualties have been treated at local hospitals and others have been flown to the capital Khartoum, the committee said. Brokering lasting peace in Darfur and other parts of Sudan has been one of the main challenges facing the authorities since the overthrow of Omar al-Bashir as president in April 2019.

Violence has been on the rise in recent months, despite the signing of a peace deal with some rebel groups that had fought Bashir last year. A joint United Nations-African Union peacekeeping force has withdrawn.

