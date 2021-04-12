2 Jaipur civic body employees arrested for taking bribe

An assistant fire officer and a driver of the Jaipur Greater Municipal Corporation were arrested on Monday for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 90,000, an anti-corruption bureau official said.

The accused fire officer, Chhotu Ram, had demanded Rs 90,000 bribe in lieu of issuing a no-objection certificate (NOC) to an establishment, the anti-corruption bureau official said in a statement.

The bribe was handed over to his driver Fateh Singh.

A case has been registered against the accused under the Prevention of Corruption Act and searches were conducted at their premises, the official said.

