U.S. State Department names former ambassador Gina Abercrombie-Winstanley as first chief diversity officer

U.S. State Department names former ambassador Gina Abercrombie-Winstanley as first chief diversity officerReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-04-2021 23:17 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 23:17 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday named former ambassador to Malta Gina Abercrombie-Winstanley as the State Department's first chief diversity officer, a position created to make the U.S. diplomatic corps more representative.
The appointment is part of the Biden administration's efforts to put diversity, equity and racial justice at the top of the national agenda after nationwide protests against police brutality and racial bias last year.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- Biden
- State
- State Department's
- Antony Blinken
ALSO READ
EXCLUSIVE-Top military officers from U.S., allies to condemn violence by Myanmar security forces
Oatmeal yes, eggs no: Gaps emerge in U.S. anti-hunger push for children
U.S. religious-rights official says she is 'flattered' to be target of China sanctions
Blinken says aspects of U.S.-China ties are 'increasingly adversarial'
Cubans stage caravan to protest U.S. trade embargo, sanctions