Hardcore Maoist Kolha Yadav held in Bihar: Jharkhand police

Hardcore Maoist Kolha Yadav, who was allegedly involved in the Chilkari massacre of 2007 in which 20 people including the son of Jharkhand's first chief minister Babulal Marandi were killed, was arrested in Bihar on Monday, a police officer said.

Personnel of Bhelwaghati police station of Giridih district captured Yadav from Jamui in Bihar, Superintendent of Police Amit Renu said.

Marandi's son Anup was among the villagers gunned down by a group of Maoists while they were watching a cultural programme at Chilkhari village in Giridih district.

Renu said that at least 18 Naxal related cases were registered against Yadav in Bihar and Jharkhand.