Reports of shooting at Knoxville, Tennessee high school with multiple victims - police

Reports of shooting at Knoxville, Tennessee high school with multiple victims - policeReuters | Updated: 13-04-2021 01:53 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 01:53 IST
Police in Knoxville, Tennessee said on Monday they were responding to reports of a shooting at a high school, with at least several victims.
"Multiple gunshot victims reported, including a KPD officer. The investigation remains active at this time," Knoxville police said on Twitter.
