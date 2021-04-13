Left Menu

COVID-19: Haryana imposes night curfew from 9 pm to 5 am

Haryana government on Monday imposed a night curfew in the state with immediate effect amid the surge in the COVID-19 cases.

ANI | Chandigarh | Updated: 13-04-2021 08:31 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 08:31 IST
COVID-19: Haryana imposes night curfew from 9 pm to 5 am
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Haryana government on Monday imposed a night curfew in the state with immediate effect amid the surge in the COVID-19 cases. "There shall be prohibition on the movement of individuals for all non-essential activities between 9 pm to 5 am in the state of Haryana. No person shall leave their homes or shall move on foot or by vehicle or travel or stand or roam around on any road or public places during the above said hours," read an order issued by the Haryana State Disaster Management Authority.

According to the order, there shall be no curb on the inter-state and intra-state movement of non-essential goods. There are as many as 29,981 active cases in Haryana so far, said the Union Health Ministry on Monday.

The cumulative cases in the state has mounted to 2,92,632 while the death toll now stands at 3,268. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

