Left Menu

Fearing lockdown amid COVID spike, some migrant workers begin leaving Delhi

Amidst the rising number of COVID cases in the national capital, some of the migrant workers have started returning to their native places in fear of imposition of lockdown.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2021 09:03 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 09:03 IST
Fearing lockdown amid COVID spike, some migrant workers begin leaving Delhi
Visual from ISBT, Anand Vihar (ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Amidst the rising number of COVID cases in the national capital, some of the migrant workers have started returning to their native places in fear of imposition of lockdown. Some alone, with backpacks, while some with their families, migrant workers can be seen leaving for their home at ISBT, Anand Vihar and other key transit points in the city.

With increasing COVID numbers the fear of imposition of lockdown has been making migrant workers anxious. Gouri Shankar Sharma, who hails from Lucknow, told ANI, "The way COVID numbers are rising, there are chances of lockdown. There is no work. So I am leaving."

"The current situation, pushing Delhi towards another lockdown. I have no choice. I am leaving from home," Sunil Gupta, a migrant worker from Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly told ANI. "The leaders do not have any problem. They travel in air-conditioned cars. If lockdown is imposed, the transportation will be closed. So I am leaving now," a migrant worker who was heading for Kanauj in Uttar Pradesh told ANI.

"The rate at which the cases are rising makes it obvious that lockdown would be imposed. That is why I am going home," a labourer told ANI. The country had last year witnessed a major movement of migrants labourers and workers after the imposition of a nationwide lockdown in the last week of March.

The nationwide lockdown resulted in an exodus of migrant workers from cities to their native places. Delhi reported 11,491 new COVID-19 cases and 72 related deaths on Monday. This is Delhi's highest single-day spike since the start of the pandemic.

According to the state health department, the infection tally in the national capital has gone up to 7,36,688 and a total of 11,355 fatalities due to the disease have been recorded so far. There are 38,095 active COVID-19 cases in Delhi. The city's positivity rate stands at 12.44 per cent while the cumulative positivity rate is at 4.71 per cent.

In view of the rapidly rising cases, the Delhi government has imposed a night curfew in the national capital from 10 pm to 5 am on April 6 till April 30. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Will The Penthouse Season 3 premiere in June? Know in detail!

Attack on Titan Chapter 139 ending receives mixed reactions from fans

Radical leftist Pedro Castillo leads Peruvian presidential race - Ipsos exit poll

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Nomadland' wins best film at BAFTA awards; 'Top Gun' sequel delayed in summer movie setback and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

China blue-chips rise as export growth highlights global recovery

Chinese blue-chip shares edged higher on Tuesday after new data showed the countrys exports rose in March, but persistent investor concerns that a solidifying recovery could prompt a shift to tighter policy kept gains in check. At the midda...

Equity indices edge higher on mixed Asian cues, ONGC top gainer

Equity benchmark indices ticked up marginally during early hours on Tuesday tracking similar trends in Asian markets.At 1015 am, the BSE SP Sensex was up by 411 points or 0.86 per cent at 48,294 while the Nifty 50 edged higher by 131 points...

Microsoft to buy AI firm Nuance for $16 bln to boost healthcare business

Microsoft Corp said on Monday it would buy artificial intelligence and speech technology firm Nuance Communications Inc for about 16 billion, as it builds out its cloud strategy for healthcare and enterprise customers. The deal comes after ...

Dr Reddy's receives DCGI approval for COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik for restricted emergency use

Drug major Dr Reddys Laboratories on Tuesday said it has received approval from Indian drug regulator for restricted emergency use of COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik in the country.The company has received the permission from the Drug Controller G...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021