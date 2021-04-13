Left Menu

US President Biden greets Muslims on Ramzan

Many will focus on increasing their consciousness of the presence of God in their lives, reaffirming their commitment to the service of others that their faith compels, and expressing gratitude for the blessings they enjoyhealth, well-being, and life itself, he said.Observing that Muslim Americans have enriched the country since its founding, Biden said that they are as diverse and vibrant as the America they have helped build.Today, Muslims are leading in our efforts to fight COVID-19, playing a pioneering role in vaccine development and serving as frontline health care workers.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 13-04-2021 10:41 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 10:41 IST
US President Biden greets Muslims on Ramzan

President Joe Biden has greeted the Muslims in the US and across the world observing Ramzan, and hailed the contributions of the minority community in building a diverse and vibrant America.

During the holy month of Ramzan, Muslims observe fast, perform acts of charity, recite prayers and read the Quran. They fast daily from sunrise to sundown.

“As many of our fellow Americans begin fasting tomorrow, we are reminded of how difficult this year has been. In this pandemic, friends and loved ones cannot yet gather together in celebration and congregation, and far too many families will sit down for iftar with loved ones missing,” Biden and First Lady Jill Biden said in a statement on Monday.

“Yet, our Muslim communities begin the month of revelation with renewed hope. Many will focus on increasing their consciousness of the presence of God in their lives, reaffirming their commitment to the service of others that their faith compels, and expressing gratitude for the blessings they enjoy—health, well-being, and life itself,” he said.

Observing that Muslim Americans have enriched the country since its founding, Biden said that they are as diverse and vibrant as the America they have helped build.

“Today, Muslims are leading in our efforts to fight COVID-19, playing a pioneering role in vaccine development and serving as frontline health care workers. They are creating jobs as entrepreneurs and business owners, risking their lives as first responders, teaching in our schools, serving as dedicated public servants across the nation, and playing a leading role in our ongoing struggle for racial equity and social justice,” he said.

But still, Muslim Americans continue to be targeted by bullying, bigotry, and hate crimes. This prejudice and these attacks are wrong.

“They are unacceptable. And they must stop. No one in America should ever live in fear of expressing his or her faith. And my administration will work tirelessly to protect the rights and safety of all people,” he said.

Biden said on the very first day of his presidency, he was proud to end the shameful Muslim travel ban, and he will continue to stand up for human rights everywhere, including for Uyghurs in China, Rohingya in Burma, and Muslim communities all over the world.

“As we remember those who we have lost since last Ramadan, we are hopeful for brighter days ahead. The Holy Quran reminds us that “God is the light of the heavens and earth,” who leads us out of darkness to the light. Although the White House festivities will be held virtually this Ramzan, ''Jill and I look forward to resuming the traditional White House Eid celebration in person next year, inshallah. We wish your families an inspiring and rewarding month,” Biden said.

Ramzan, is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, ends with Eid ul-Fitr and normally depending on the calendar it lasts either 29 or 30 days, with the sighting of the new moon as the indicator.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Will The Penthouse Season 3 premiere in June? Know in detail!

Attack on Titan Chapter 139 ending receives mixed reactions from fans

Radical leftist Pedro Castillo leads Peruvian presidential race - Ipsos exit poll

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Nomadland' wins best film at BAFTA awards; 'Top Gun' sequel delayed in summer movie setback and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Top Republican Senator urges Biden admin to give CAATSA waiver to India

A top Republican Senator has urged the Biden administration to give CAATSA waiver to India, saying that any plan to impose sanctions on New Delhi for buying Russian S-400 missile defence system would undermine its relationship with the US a...

Microsoft buying speech recognition firm Nuance in $16 bn deal

Microsoft, on an accelerated growth push, is buying speech recognition company Nuance in a deal worth about USD 16 billion.Microsoft will pay USD 56 per share cash. Thats a 23 per cent premium to Nuances Friday closing price. The companies ...

European CEOs, lawmakers add to pressure on Biden to hike climate target

European politicians, companies and trade unions on Tuesday called on the United States to slash its greenhouse gas emissions by at least 50 this decade, adding to mounting pressure on the Biden administration ahead of a climate summit next...

It's intersectional: 'Masaan' director Neeraj Ghaywan on caste-class conflict in his new film

Indian cinema often fails in capturing the overlapping of social identities, be it caste, class, gender or sexuality, giving characters a single-dimensional treatment, says Masaan director Neeraj Ghaywan, who uses his cinema to take forward...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021