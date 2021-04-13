US President Biden greets Muslims on Ramzan

President Joe Biden has greeted the Muslims in the US and across the world observing Ramzan, and hailed the contributions of the minority community in building a diverse and vibrant America.

During the holy month of Ramzan, Muslims observe fast, perform acts of charity, recite prayers and read the Quran. They fast daily from sunrise to sundown.

“As many of our fellow Americans begin fasting tomorrow, we are reminded of how difficult this year has been. In this pandemic, friends and loved ones cannot yet gather together in celebration and congregation, and far too many families will sit down for iftar with loved ones missing,” Biden and First Lady Jill Biden said in a statement on Monday.

“Yet, our Muslim communities begin the month of revelation with renewed hope. Many will focus on increasing their consciousness of the presence of God in their lives, reaffirming their commitment to the service of others that their faith compels, and expressing gratitude for the blessings they enjoy—health, well-being, and life itself,” he said.

Observing that Muslim Americans have enriched the country since its founding, Biden said that they are as diverse and vibrant as the America they have helped build.

“Today, Muslims are leading in our efforts to fight COVID-19, playing a pioneering role in vaccine development and serving as frontline health care workers. They are creating jobs as entrepreneurs and business owners, risking their lives as first responders, teaching in our schools, serving as dedicated public servants across the nation, and playing a leading role in our ongoing struggle for racial equity and social justice,” he said.

But still, Muslim Americans continue to be targeted by bullying, bigotry, and hate crimes. This prejudice and these attacks are wrong.

“They are unacceptable. And they must stop. No one in America should ever live in fear of expressing his or her faith. And my administration will work tirelessly to protect the rights and safety of all people,” he said.

Biden said on the very first day of his presidency, he was proud to end the shameful Muslim travel ban, and he will continue to stand up for human rights everywhere, including for Uyghurs in China, Rohingya in Burma, and Muslim communities all over the world.

“As we remember those who we have lost since last Ramadan, we are hopeful for brighter days ahead. The Holy Quran reminds us that “God is the light of the heavens and earth,” who leads us out of darkness to the light. Although the White House festivities will be held virtually this Ramzan, ''Jill and I look forward to resuming the traditional White House Eid celebration in person next year, inshallah. We wish your families an inspiring and rewarding month,” Biden said.

Ramzan, is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, ends with Eid ul-Fitr and normally depending on the calendar it lasts either 29 or 30 days, with the sighting of the new moon as the indicator.

