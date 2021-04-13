Left Menu

India administers 10.85 cr COVID-19 vaccine doses so far

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 10.85 crores, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2021 11:32 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 11:32 IST
India administers 10.85 cr COVID-19 vaccine doses so far
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 10.85 crores, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday. A total of 10,85,33,085 vaccine doses have been administered through 16,08,448 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today.

"These include 90,33,621 HCWs who have taken the 1st dose and 55,58,103 HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, 1,00,78,589 FLWs (1stdose), 49,19,212 FLWs (2nddose), 4,17,12,654 1st dose beneficiaries and 22,53,077 2nd dose beneficiaries more than 60 years old and 3,42,18,175 (1st dose) and 7,59,654 (2nd dose) beneficiaries aged 45 to 60 years," the Ministry said. Eight states account for 60.16 per cent of the total doses given so far in the country. Over 40 lakh vaccination doses were administered in the last 24 hours, it added.

As on day-87 of the COVID-19 vaccination drive (April 12, 2021), 40,04,521 vaccine doses were given. Out of which, 34,55,640 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 52,087 sessions for the first dose and 5,48,881 beneficiaries received 2nd dose of the vaccine. "In terms of the number of daily doses administered globally, India continues to remain at the top with an average of 41,69,609 doses administered per day," it said.

India's daily new cases continue to rise as 1,61,736 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Kerala have shown a rise in the COVID daily new cases and they account for 80.80 per cent of the new cases.

Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 51,751 followed by Uttar Pradesh with 13,604 while Chhattisgarh reported 13,576 new cases. The ministry said that the sixteen states are displaying an upward trajectory in daily new cases which includes Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Rajasthan, Punjab, Kerala, Telangana, Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal.

India's total active caseload has reached 12,64,698, comprising 9.24 per cent of the country's total positive cases. A net incline of 63,689 cases recorded from the total active caseload in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Kerala cumulatively account for 68.85 per cent of India's total active cases out of which Maharashtra alone accounts for 44.78 per cent of the total active caseload of the country.

With 97,168 new recoveries in last 24 hours, India's cumulative recoveries stand at 1,22,53,697 today. The national recovery rate is 89.51 per cent. As per health ministry data, 879 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours and ten states account for 88.05 per cent of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (258) followed by Chhattisgarh with 132 daily deaths.

Jammu and Kashmir (UT), Assam, Ladakh (UT), Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Tripura, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Nagaland, Mizoram, Manipur, Lakshadweep, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Arunachal Pradesh have not reported any COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Will The Penthouse Season 3 premiere in June? Know in detail!

Attack on Titan Chapter 139 ending receives mixed reactions from fans

Radical leftist Pedro Castillo leads Peruvian presidential race - Ipsos exit poll

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Nomadland' wins best film at BAFTA awards; 'Top Gun' sequel delayed in summer movie setback and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Rugby-SA Rugby lobbying hard for fans in stadia during Lions tour

South Africas economy is set to lose 6.6 billion rand 453 million if this years British Irish Lions tour goes ahead without fans, according to a study commissioned by SA Rugby, which admits it will do anything to get some supporters into s...

Top Republican Senator urges Biden admin to give CAATSA waiver to India

A top Republican Senator has urged the Biden administration to give CAATSA waiver to India, saying that any plan to impose sanctions on New Delhi for buying Russian S-400 missile defence system would undermine its relationship with the US a...

Microsoft buying speech recognition firm Nuance in $16 bn deal

Microsoft, on an accelerated growth push, is buying speech recognition company Nuance in a deal worth about USD 16 billion.Microsoft will pay USD 56 per share cash. Thats a 23 per cent premium to Nuances Friday closing price. The companies ...

European CEOs, lawmakers add to pressure on Biden to hike climate target

European politicians, companies and trade unions on Tuesday called on the United States to slash its greenhouse gas emissions by at least 50 this decade, adding to mounting pressure on the Biden administration ahead of a climate summit next...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021