Austrian Health Minister Anschober says he is stepping down, exhausted

Austrian Health Minister Anschober says he is stepping down, exhaustedReuters | Vienna | Updated: 13-04-2021 14:17 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 13:45 IST
Austrian Health Minister Rudolf Anschober of the Greens, the junior partner in the country's conservative-led coalition, said on Tuesday he is stepping down as he is overworked because of the COVID-19 pandemic and his health has suffered.
"I ... do not want to break myself," Anschober, 60, said in a short-notice statement to the media, adding that he has recently been suffering from blood-pressure problems and exhaustion.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Austrian
- Rudolf Anschober
- Greens