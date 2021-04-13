Left Menu

HC asks NIA to respond to Sidibappa’s plea for bail on ground of delay in trial of terror case

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2021 14:03 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 14:03 IST
HC asks NIA to respond to Sidibappa’s plea for bail on ground of delay in trial of terror case

The Delhi High Court Tuesday sought NIA's reply on a plea by Indian Mujahideen’s suspected key operative Abdul Wahid Sidibappa, arrested in 2016 in a case of alleged conspiracy to carry out terror acts in the country, seeking bail on the ground of an “inordinate delay” in the trial.

A bench of Justices Siddharth Mridul and Anup Jairam Bhambhani issued notice to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on the accused’s petition and listed the matter for further hearing on May 6.

Advocate M S Khan, representing Sidibappa, said the accused has been lodged in Tihar Jail for nearly five years and there has been no progress in the case which was registered eight years ago.

He said he is seeking bail as there has been no progress in the case and trial has not commenced as charges are yet to be framed.

The petition, filed through advocates Qausar Khan, Prashant Prakash and Ankit Karna, also sought direction to the special courts constituted under the NIA Act and operating in Delhi to strictly adhere to the mandate for conducting day to day trial of scheduled offences pertaining to the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Sidibappa, a resident of Bhatkal in Karnataka and a cousin of Indian Mujahideen (IM) co-founder Yasin Bhatkal, was arrested from Indira Gandhi International Airport here on his deportation from Dubai on May 20, 2016.

“Enlarge the appellant (Sidibappa) on bail while invoking the powers vested in this court under Article 226 of the Constitution as the inordinate delay in trial is violative of Article 21 of the Constitution and the same amounts to denial of free and fair justice,” the plea said.

It said the accused has been suffering prolonged incarceration and there is no likelihood of the trial being completed anytime in near future as charges are yet to be framed and the total number of witnesses to be examined in the case are 363.

According to NIA's FIR lodged in September 2012, members of IM, in association with other IM sleeper cells based in the country and others, were conspiring to commit terror acts, by making preparations for targeting various important and prominent places in India especially in Delhi by causing bomb blasts with the active aid and support from their Pakistan-based operatives and associates, thus, waging war against the government of India.

NIA, which has filed four charge sheets in the case, had alleged that Sidibappa played an active role as the main conduit in the chain of fund supply from Pakistan via Dubai to other IM operatives based in India for the commission of terrorist acts.

A trial court had on November 6, 2013 issued a non-bailable warrant against Sidibappa which was extended time to time and thereafter, a Red Corner Notice was issued against him on December 3, 2013.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 139 ending receives mixed reactions from fans

Will The Penthouse Season 3 premiere in June? Know in detail!

Radical leftist Pedro Castillo leads Peruvian presidential race - Ipsos exit poll

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Nomadland' wins best film at BAFTA awards; 'Top Gun' sequel delayed in summer movie setback and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Volkswagen reaches wage deal with German workers

Volkswagen and Germanys largest industrial union have agreed on a 23-month wage deal that provides a 1,000 euro bonus recognizing employee efforts during the coronavirus pandemic and a 2.3 per cent wage increase from January 2022.The deal c...

Ukraine minister calls for military help, more Russia sanctions

NATO and the West must act quickly to prevent an escalation of violence between Ukraine and Russia, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Tuesday, saying further sanctions against Moscow and more military help to Kyiv could help....

Guj: Frames of crematorium furnaces melt due to rush of bodies

Metal structures of furnaces at some crematoriums in Surat have started melting or breaking as they are being used round-the-clock due to the rush of bodies amid the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said on Tuesday.Since the past one week, arou...

AirAsia India extends partnership with Airbus arm NAVBLUE

Budget carrier AirAsia India has extended its partnership with European aviation major Airbus flight operations software subsidiary, NAVBLUE, the airline said on Tuesday.AirAsia India is a NAVBLUE customer since it started operations in 201...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021