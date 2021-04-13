Delhi Police constable injured in road accident in Civil Lines area

A 30-year-old Delhi Police constable was injured after an Emergency Response Vehicle (ERV) was hit allegedly by a tempo in north Delhi's Civil Lines area in the early hours of Tuesday, officials said.

The constable, Anil, who is posted at Civil Lines police station, was on duty as a driver with Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Devender when the incident took place around 2 am, they said.

According to the police, the team was patrolling in the ERV along the dark stretches between Chandigram Akhara and Majnu Ka Tilla when they stopped the vehicle and stepped down to check the air pressure in one of the tyres. Meanwhile, a tempo allegedly hit the ERV, injuring Anil, and fled from the spot.

The ASI immediately shifted the injured constable to Parmanand hospital where is undergoing treatment, a senior police officer said.

The constable sustained injuries on his ribs and lower abdomen but his condition is stated to be out of danger, he said.

A case has been registered under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code, the police said.

They are looking for CCTV cameras in the vicinity to identify the culprit and ascertain the sequence of events, the police said, adding efforts are on to nab the accused.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)