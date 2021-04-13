Left Menu

EAM Jaishankar holds talks with French counterpart Le Drian

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday held extensive talks with his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian, covering all aspects of the bilateral strategic ties as well as regional and global challenges.The French minister arrived here on Monday evening on a three-day visit to explore ways to further boost cooperation between the two countries, including in the Indo-Pacific region.After the talks, Jaishankar said India and France will advance their shared post-COVID-19 agenda through close collaboration.A comfortable, substantive and productive discussion with FM JYLeDrian.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2021 15:56 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 15:56 IST
EAM Jaishankar holds talks with French counterpart Le Drian

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday held extensive talks with his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian, covering all aspects of the bilateral strategic ties as well as regional and global challenges.

The French minister arrived here on Monday evening on a three-day visit to explore ways to further boost cooperation between the two countries, including in the Indo-Pacific region.

After the talks, Jaishankar said India and France will advance their shared post-COVID-19 agenda through ''close collaboration''.

''A comfortable, substantive and productive discussion with FM @JY_LeDrian. India and France will advance their shared post-COVID agenda through close collaboration,'' he tweeted.

French ambassador Emmanuel Lenain described the meeting as ''excellent''.

''Excellent meeting b/w @JY_LeDrian @francediplo_EN & @DrSJaishankar @MEAIndia. The ministers discussed all aspects of the bilateral strategic partnership, regional & global challenges and cooperation at the #UNSC,'' Lenain said in a tweet.

On Monday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the visit by the French foreign minister will pave the way for further strengthening of bilateral partnership across trade, defence, climate, migration and mobility, education and health sectors in the post-COVID-19 context.

The French embassy said Le Drian is undertaking the visit to strengthen strategic ties between France and India, boost cooperation in several fields, particularly the Indo-Pacific. The defence and security ties between India and France are on an upswing in the last few years.

India had signed an inter-governmental agreement with France in September 2016 for procurement of 36 Rafale fighter jets at a cost of around Rs 58,000 crore. Dassault Aviation, the manufacturer of Rafale jets, has delivered 14 aircraft to the Indian Air Force so far.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 139 ending receives mixed reactions from fans

Will The Penthouse Season 3 premiere in June? Know in detail!

Radical leftist Pedro Castillo leads Peruvian presidential race - Ipsos exit poll

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Nomadland' wins best film at BAFTA awards; 'Top Gun' sequel delayed in summer movie setback and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

IAF inducts Light Bullet Proof Vehicles to enhance airbase security

The Indian Air Force has inducted Light Bullet Proof Vehicles LBVPs for enhancing its airbases security. The vehicle that looked like a mini-truck was put on display on Tuesday.The LBPVs, which weigh six tonnes, can withstand any type of bu...

Guv, CM, leaders extend Tamil New Year greetings

Tamil Nadu governor Banwarilal Purohit, Chief Minister K Palaniswami and several leaders extended their greetings to the people on the eve of Tamil New Year and Vishu.Extending his best wishes to the people on the occasion, the governor req...

New flying reptile that lived in China 160 years ago reveals oldest opposed thumb

A team of international researchers has discovered the earliest-known example of an opposed thumb on a new tree-dwelling pterosaur species that lived in China 160 million years ago.Dubbed Monkeydactyl, the small-bodied Darwinopteran pterosa...

Merkel: I am staying out of conservative race to succeed me

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday she was keeping out of a debate in her conservative bloc over whether Christian Democrat party chairman Armin Laschet or Bavarian premier Markus Soeder should be the candidate to succeed her.I...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021