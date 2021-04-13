Left Menu

Mandatory lockdowns vital to curbing Germany's third wave- Merkel

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 13-04-2021 16:29 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 16:29 IST
Mandatory lockdowns vital to curbing Germany's third wave- Merkel

Chancellor Angela Merkel on Tuesday said her decision to ask parliament for temporary powers that enables her government to enforce nationwide coronavirus lockdowns was necessary to curb a third wave of the pandemic in Germany.

"For the situation to improve we need to stop the third wave, break it, and reverse it, and the measures to fight the pandemic need to be stricter," Merkel said during a news conference after the cabinet approved a draft law enabling a mandatory nationwide "emergency brake" if the number of new infections per 100,000 residents in a district or city exceeds 100 for three consecutive days within a week.

"One thing is helping us enormously: as we prepare for those restrictions, the vaccination campaign is in progress and building momentum every day." (Writing by Joseph Nasr, editing by Kirsti Knolle)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 139 ending receives mixed reactions from fans

Will The Penthouse Season 3 premiere in June? Know in detail!

Radical leftist Pedro Castillo leads Peruvian presidential race - Ipsos exit poll

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Nomadland' wins best film at BAFTA awards; 'Top Gun' sequel delayed in summer movie setback and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

EC lets off BJP's Suvendu Adhikari with a light rap for 'mini-Pakistan' remark

The Election Commission has let off BJP candidate from West Bengals Nandigram Suvendu Adhikari with a light rap for his mini-Pakistan remark made at a public meeting last month.In an order issued on Monday night, the poll panel warned Adhik...

Madhur Sugar reassures commitment to create sweet moments with new campaign - "Madhur Pal"

Mumbai Maharashtra India, April 13 ANINewsVoir Madhur Pure Hygienic Sugar now further strengthen its stance to make every moment sweeter through its new digital campaign - Madhur Pal. Promoting a guilt-free attitude thats backed by the ass...

Israel to start allowing limited entry of foreign tour groups in May

Israel will start allowing the limited entry of vaccinated tourist groups next month as its own inoculation campaign has sharply brought down COVID-19 infections, an official statement said on Tuesday. All foreign visitors will be required ...

Govt to implement mandatory gold hallmarking from Jun 1

The government on Tuesday said it is fully prepared to implement mandatory hallmarking of gold jewellery and artefacts from June 1, 2021.Gold hallmarking is a purity certification of the precious metal and is voluntary in nature at present....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021