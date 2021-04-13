IED material recovered from orchards in South Kashmir's Pulwama district
An Improvised Explosive Device (IED) material was recovered from the orchards of the Kamraazpora area of South Kashmir's Pulwama district on Tuesday, informed the Indian Army.
"Police and Army's 53RR today recovered Improvised Explosive Device material in orchards of the Kamraazpora area of South Kashmir's Pulwama district," Army said in a statement.
Meanwhile, a Pakistani intruder was also apprehended by the Border Security Force (BSF) near the International Border in R S Pura Sector. (ANI)
