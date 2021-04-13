Left Menu

2 Al-Badr militants among 5 arrested in J&K

Incriminating material, including arms and ammunition, have been recovered, a police spokesperson said.He said acting on a specific information regarding the movement of militants on Baramulla-Handwara highway in the north Kashmir district, a special checkpoint was established near Kachloo Crossing by security forces.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 13-04-2021 17:21 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 17:21 IST
2 Al-Badr militants among 5 arrested in J&K

Police arrested two militants and three militant associates of terror outfit Al-Badr and seized arms and ammunition from their possession in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, officials said on Tuesday.

''Police in Handwara busted a terror module of proscribed terror outfit Al-Badr and arrested two active terrorists and three terrorist associates. Incriminating material, including arms and ammunition, have been recovered,'' a police spokesperson said.

He said acting on a specific information regarding the movement of militants on Baramulla-Handwara highway in the north Kashmir district, a special checkpoint was established near Kachloo Crossing by security forces. During checking of vehicles, three people riding a motorcycle tried to escape from the spot but were apprehended by the alert forces, he said.

They were identified as Mohammad Yaseen Rather, Showkat Ahmad Ganie and Ghulam Nabi Rather, all residents of Kachloo Qaziabad village, the spokesman said.

During a search, incriminating materials of proscribed outfit Al-Badr and arms and ammunition were seized from their possession, he added.

Preliminary investigation revealed that those arrested were working for Al-Badr and were involved in providing logistic support, food and shelter to active militants, the spokesman said.

They were also helping to establish a militant associate network for the outfit, including identifying safe routes for their movement, he said.

Police registered a case, and further investigation was initiated.

During the course of the probe, the spokesperson said, those arrested disclosed that two other people known to them had recently joined militant ranks and were operating in Handwara area.

Accordingly, he said, security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the forest area of Baderkali. During the operation, both the militants, along with arms and ammunition, were arrested, the spokesman said.

They were identified as Saleem Yousuf Rather and Ikhlaq Ahmad Sheikh, both residents of Watergam.

The investigation also revealed that the two joined militant ranks recently and were planning to attack security forces' installations, panchs, sarpanchs and other people to create violence in the area, the spokesperson said.

Further investigation into the matter is in progress, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 139 ending receives mixed reactions from fans

Will The Penthouse Season 3 premiere in June? Know in detail!

Radical leftist Pedro Castillo leads Peruvian presidential race - Ipsos exit poll

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Nomadland' wins best film at BAFTA awards; 'Top Gun' sequel delayed in summer movie setback and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Kenya: President opens small arms factory worth USD 37 million

Uhuru Kenyatta, the President of Kenya, opened a new small arms factory worth USD 37 million in Kiambu County as the country aims to improve self-reliance on security and defense equipment, according to a report by DefenceWeb.The factory th...

Indicted by Lokayukta, Kerala minister K T Jaleel resigns

In a setback to the Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government in Kerala, Higher Education minister K T Jaleel resigned on Tuesday, days after the Lokayukta indicted him for nepotism, abuse of power and breach of oath of office.Jaleel has sent his...

Taliban terrorists kill 6 security personnel, injure 9 in Afghanistan

Baghlan Afghanistan, April 13 ANIXinhua Taliban terrorists on Tuesday attacked a security base in Dahna-e-Ghori district of Afghanistans northern Baghlan province, killing six government forces and injuring nine others, district head Qasim ...

Assad dismisses Syria's central bank chief - state news agency

President Bashar al-Assad has dismissed Syrias Central Bank Governor Hazem Karfoul, the state news agency reported on Tuesday.It did not immediately say whether Assad had appointed a replacement. Syrias decade-long conflict has decimated th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021