Georgia rules to keep opposition leader in detention -RIA

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 13-04-2021 17:47 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 17:44 IST
A Georgian court on Tuesday ruled to keep opposition leader Nika Melia in detention, the RIA news agency reported, in a case that has exacerbated political tensions in the South Caucasus country.

Police in February detained Melia, chairman of the United National Movement (UNM) opposition party, after storming its offices and clashing with his supporters.

Melia stands accused of inciting violence at anti-government street protests in June 2019, a charge he dismisses as politically motivated.

