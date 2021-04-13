Left Menu

Amid surge in COVID-19 cases, Kerala govt issues new guidelines till April 30

Amid a massive surge in coronavirus cases, the Kerala government on Tuesday issued new guidelines for COVID-19 surveillance, containment and caution that will be in effect up to the end of this month.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 13-04-2021 18:15 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 18:15 IST
Amid surge in COVID-19 cases, Kerala govt issues new guidelines till April 30
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Amid a massive surge in coronavirus cases, the Kerala government on Tuesday issued new guidelines for COVID-19 surveillance, containment and caution that will be in effect up to the end of this month. The number of attendees has been capped at 100 for indoor gatherings and at 200 for outdoor functions. Shops in the state are only allowed to remain open till 9 pm, and malls and theatres have been asked to restrict occupancy.

The new restrictions as per the order issued "to control a steady increase in the number of COVID-19 cases" said that only a maximum of 100 persons are permitted to gather in case of indoor meetings or programs and a maximum of 200 persons in case of outdoor functions. The order that it shall be applicable for all programs including marriages, funerals, festivals, sports, arts and cultural events, states that "if more than the above number is required to participate, then the organisers shall have a system of passes for the event where only persons who have tested negative for COVID-19 through RTPCR or Saliva Test in the last 72 hours and certified or individuals with a certificate of at least first vaccination will attend."

"No program shall ordinarily be conducted beyond two hours so as to regulate the number of participants," the order stated adding that "all programs where food is served should provide for takeaways as far as possible" in order to avoid removal of masks during such gatherings. The state government stipulated that shops should close by 9 pm every day and door delivery should be promoted as far as possible, adding that "the Collectors may call a meeting of the organisations of shops and establishments for participatory and concerted action in this regard".

"Crowding must be controlled effectively. Meetings should be held online as far as possible. E-Sanjeevani (telemedicine) of the Health Department should be popularised so that crowding in OP wards is avoided. Specialist consultation may also be popularized through E-Sanjeevani. Fifty per cent rule should be strictly adhered to in cinemas, hotels and restaurants," the government informed. "Mega sales or shopping festivals shall be postponed for two weeks or till the COVID-19 situation improves. Hotels and restaurants should promote takeaways and home delivery instead of in-house dining as people tend to crowd in such public dining settings and remove their masks. Covid protocol should be followed inside the premises," the order said

"Religious leaders and district authorities may persuade to avoid community gatherings (Iftar parties) when customary fasting is broken during evenings in the month of Ramzan," it said. "Buses meant for public transport should not allow standing passengers. Buses should not take - in passengers beyond the seating capacity. The Motor Vehicle Department shall take steps to ensure the same," it added.

The government, in its guidelines, has asked places with centralised air conditioning system (eg malls, theaters and auditoriums)" to restrict occupancy and strictly ensure COVID-19 protocol and thermal scanning of entrants. "In local bodies having high Test Positivity Rate (TPR), the District Magistrates may impose additional restrictions under section 144 CrPC based on evidence with focus. The restrictions should help in the containment of COVID 19," the order said while also asking Civil Supplies Corporation, HortiCorp, KEPCO, Matsyafed, MILMA and other such government organisations to have a unified online or mobile platform for taking orders and enabling home delivery of items ordered.

The government also informed that there shall be no restriction on inter-state and intra-state movement of persons and goods including those for cross-land-border trade under treaties with neighbouring countries, adding that no separate permission will be required for such movements. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 139 ending receives mixed reactions from fans

Will The Penthouse Season 3 premiere in June? Know in detail!

Radical leftist Pedro Castillo leads Peruvian presidential race - Ipsos exit poll

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Nomadland' wins best film at BAFTA awards; 'Top Gun' sequel delayed in summer movie setback and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

MP CM wants social groups to run COVID-19 care centres

As coronavirus cases record an alarming rise in Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday urged social organisations to come forward for managing COVID-19 care centres and said the bed capacity is being increased in ho...

Mexico arrests 30 marines over suspected forced disappearances

Mexican authorities have arrested 30 marines over their suspected involvement in forced disappearances in the northern border city of Nuevo Laredo in 2014, the Navy said in a statement late on Monday. The Navy said the attorney generals off...

Singapore's Grab to go public in world's biggest $40 bln SPAC merger

Grab Holdings, the largest ride-hailing and food delivery firm in Southeast Asia, clinched a merger on Tuesday with special-purpose acquisition company Altimeter Growth Corp securing a valuation of nearly 40 billion and paving the way for a...

Russia expects India to produce 50 mln doses of Sputnik V each month this summer

Russia is expecting India to initially be making 50 million doses of its Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine each month this summer, Kirill Dmitriev, head of Russian RDIF fund, told reporters on Tuesday.On Monday, India, the worlds second most popul...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021