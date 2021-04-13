Left Menu

Accused of rape, Mumbai TV journalist joins police investigation in Delhi

A 22-year-old woman had lodged the case against Hiremath, accusing him of raping her at a five-star hotel in Chanakyapuri here on February 20.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2021 18:45 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 18:45 IST
A 28-year-old Mumbai-based television journalist who was accused of rape by a woman here joined the investigation in the national capital more than one-and-a-half months after he was booked, police said on Tuesday.

A senior police officer said Varun Hiremath was questioned for around seven hours Sunday when he appeared before the police following High Court orders. Among other things, he was asked about his whereabouts following the registration of case, police said. A 22-year-old woman had lodged the case against Hiremath, accusing him of raping her at a five-star hotel in Chanakyapuri here on February 20. On the basis of her complaint, an FIR under IPC sections 376 (punishment of offence of rape), 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) was registered at the Chanakyapuri police station against him. On Friday, the Delhi High Court had granted interim protection from arrest to Hiremath provided he joins the police investigation. ''Petitioner be not arrested till the next date of hearing subject to him joining the investigation as and when directed,'' the high court had said.

