NCB nabs two with curated marijuana, cash in Mumbai

Two persons were arrested for alleged possession of curated Hydroponic marijuana and cash to the tune of Rs 1.5 lakh in central Mumbai, an official said on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off, a team from the Narcotic Control Bureau (NCB) conducted searches at Parel village on Monday and nabbed Ganesh Adhere and Siddhant Amin with 310 gm of curated Hydroponic marijuana buds and Rs 1.5 lakh cash, the official said.

The duo is allegedly linked to the international drug trafficking network operated by one Sahil Shah alias Flacko, a suspect in a drugs case related to actor Sushant Singh Rajput death, he said.

Investigations have revealed that the accused were distributing various strains of the narcotic substance, namely blackberry, northern, rainbow and forbidden, the official said.

The curated buds are expensive and imported from Europe, Canada and the US, he said, adding that the accused have been booked in a separate case.

