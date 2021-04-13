France's Macron to host Ukraine President in Paris on Friday

French President Emmanuel Macron will host Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy at the Elysee palace in Paris on Friday for a working lunch, Macron's office said on Tuesday, amid rising tension between Russia and Ukraine.

Ukraine has accused the Kremlin of ignoring its request for talks between the two countries' presidents over a build-up of Russian troops near its border.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)