France's Macron to host Ukraine President in Paris on Friday

France's Macron to host Ukraine President in Paris on FridayReuters | Paris | Updated: 13-04-2021 19:12 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 19:12 IST
French President Emmanuel Macron will host Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy at the Elysee palace in Paris on Friday for a working lunch, Macron's office said on Tuesday, amid rising tension between Russia and Ukraine.
Ukraine has accused the Kremlin of ignoring its request for talks between the two countries' presidents over a build-up of Russian troops near its border.
