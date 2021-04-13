Maha: 93 persons test COVID-19 positive after village feast

Maha: 93 persons test COVID-19 positive after village feastPTI | Buldhana | Updated: 13-04-2021 19:17 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 19:17 IST
As many as 93 villagers in Maharashtra's Buldhana district have tested coronavirus positive, many of them after attending a village feast, sources said on Tuesday.
The local authorities have declared the Pota village having a population of over 700 persons a containment zone.
A local official said 15 villagers tested positive at a screening camp earlier this month and 78 tested positive in the second camp a few days later.
The official declined to comment on reports that most of those infected had attended a village feast held in Pota after the death of a local coronavirus patient at Khamgaon in the district recently. A villager said many had attended the feast.
The village has been declared a containment zone and testing of more people is underway there, the official said.
Symptomatic patients have been shifted to a covid care facility while asymptomatic patients have been advised home isolation, the official said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Khamgaon
- Pota
- Buldhana
- Maharashtra