Lebanon's Hariri to ask Russia for economic assistance at Moscow meetings -RIA

Lebanon's Hariri to ask Russia for economic assistance at Moscow meetings -RIAReuters | Moscow | Updated: 13-04-2021 19:28 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 19:28 IST
Lebanese Prime Minister designate Saad al-Hariri intends to ask Russia for economic assistance during a visit to Moscow later this week, the RIA news agency cited his special representative as saying on Tuesday.
The request will be related to restoring the port in Beirut and building electric power stations, RIA said.
