Left Menu

Virginia investigates after police use pepper spray on Black U.S. Army officer

Virginia's attorney general has directed his civil rights office to investigate a possible "pattern of misconduct" by police in the town of Windsor after officers drew their guns and used pepper spray on a Black uniformed U.S. Army officer during a traffic stop.

Reuters | Updated: 13-04-2021 19:48 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 19:48 IST
Virginia investigates after police use pepper spray on Black U.S. Army officer

Virginia's attorney general has directed his civil rights office to investigate a possible "pattern of misconduct" by police in the town of Windsor after officers drew their guns and used pepper spray on a Black uniformed U.S. Army officer during a traffic stop. Caron Nazario, a second lieutenant in the Army Medical Corps, filed a lawsuit this month against Joe Gutierrez and Daniel Crocker, officers in the police department in the town of about 2,600 people in southeastern Virginia, over the incident that occurred in December.

The lawsuit said the traffic stop "was ostensibly for the lack of a rear license plate, though the temporary tags were affixed to the back of the vehicle and visible." Body camera footage showed the officers pointing their guns at Nazario, using pepper spray and knocking him to the ground. "My Office of Civil Rights will be looking into whether there's been a pattern of misconduct with these officers or broadly with the department as a whole," Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring, a Democrat, wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.

There is heightened concern in the United States over racial justice and police use of force after a series of incidents including the deadly arrest of a Black man named George Floyd last May by a white policeman in Minneapolis. Protests have flared again in Minnesota after a police officer fatally shot a Black man in another traffic stop. In an interview with CNN on Monday night, Herring called the conduct of the Windsor officers "appalling" and "dangerous," saying he saw nothing in the video that would justify their actions.

The lawsuit accused the officers of violating the U.S. Constitution's Fourth Amendment prohibition on unreasonable searches and seizures, assault and other claims. Gutierrez was fired after an investigation determined he did not follow police department policies, the town said in a statement https://www.windsor-va.gov/news/article/april/11/2021/press-release-on-police-stop-of-december-5%2C-2020 Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 139 ending receives mixed reactions from fans

Will The Penthouse Season 3 premiere in June? Know in detail!

Radical leftist Pedro Castillo leads Peruvian presidential race - Ipsos exit poll

Will Crash Landing on You Season 2 ever happen? What we know more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

India A's tour of England postponed, BCCI to send extended squad of 30 for India senior's Test tour

India As tour of England this summer has been postponed and the senior team will now have an integrated jumbo squad for the five-match Test series in England later this year, the ECB and the BCCI agreed on Tuesday.The senior team, which is ...

COVID-19: Olympic-bound Priyanka, Asiad champion Jinson Johnson test positive

Five track-and-field athletes, including Tokyo Olympics-bound 20km race walker Priyanka Goswami, and a member of the support staff have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Sports Authority of Indias Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.Asian G...

Erdogan says turkey remains committed to full EU membership

President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday that Turkey remains committed to full membership in the European Union, for which it is a candidate country despite strains in recent years. Last month the EU opened the door to begin modernising a c...

Canada's progress against COVID-19 is being threatened by new variants - PM Trudeau

The progress Canada has made against COVID-19 is being threatened by the spread of more contagious and dangerous variants, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday in notably downbeat remarks.The situation were facing with COVID-19 rem...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021