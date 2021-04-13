Maha: Elderly woman killed by tiger in Chandrapur forest

A 65-year-old woman was allegedly killed by a tiger in the jungles of Maharashtra's Chandrapur district on Tuesday, a forest official said.

Vikrabai Pandurang Khobragade, a resident of Dhamangaon Falls under Govindpur round in Talodi range of Bramhapuri, had ventured into the jungle to collect firewood, when a tiger on the prowl allegedly attacked and killed her, the official said.

On being alerted, forest officials sent the victim's body for post-mortem after necessary formalities, he said.

An initial relief has been given to the deceased woman's kin and the actual compensation will be dispensed on completion of necessary formalities, said N R Praveen, chief conservator of forest, Chandrapur Circle.

