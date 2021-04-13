Left Menu

US to leave troops in Afghanistan beyond May, 9/11 new goal

President Joe Biden has decided to leave American troops in Afghanistan beyond the May 1 deadline negotiated with the Taliban by the Trump administration, and has set the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks as the new goal, US officials said Tuesday.Biden has been hinting for weeks that he was going to let the deadline lapse, and as the days went by it became clear that an orderly withdrawal of the remaining 2,500 troops would be difficult and was unlikely.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 13-04-2021 22:05 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 22:05 IST
US to leave troops in Afghanistan beyond May, 9/11 new goal

President Joe Biden has decided to leave American troops in Afghanistan beyond the May 1 deadline negotiated with the Taliban by the Trump administration, and has set the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks as the new goal, US officials said Tuesday.

Biden has been hinting for weeks that he was going to let the deadline lapse, and as the days went by it became clear that an orderly withdrawal of the remaining 2,500 troops would be difficult and was unlikely. U.S. officials provided details on Biden's decision on condition of anonymity, speaking ahead of the announcement. It was first reported by The Washington Post.

His decision risks retaliation by the Taliban on U.S. and Afghan forces, possibly escalating the 20-year war. And it will reignite political division over America's involvement in what many have called the endless war. Setting the 9/11 date, however, underscores the reason that American troops were in Afghanistan to begin with — to prevent extremist groups from establishing a foothold in the country again that could be used to launch attacks against the U.S. In a February 2020 agreement with the administration of President Donald Trump, the Taliban agreed to halt attacks and hold peace talks with the Afghan government, in exchange for a U.S. commitment to a complete withdrawal by May 2021. Over the past year, U.S. military commanders and defense officials have said that attacks on U.S. troops have largely paused, but they say the Taliban have increased attacks on the Afghans. Commanders have argued that the Taliban have failed to meet the conditions of the peace agreement by continuing attacks on the Afghans and failing to totally cut ties with al-Qaida and other extremist groups.

When Biden entered the White House in January, he was keenly aware of the looming deadline and had time to meet it if he had chosen to do so. He launched a review of the February 2020 agreement shortly after taking office, and has been consulting at length with his defense and military advisers as well as allies.

In recent weeks, it became increasingly clear that he was leaning toward defying the deadline.

“It's going to be hard to meet the May 1 deadline,” Biden said in late March. “Just in terms of tactical reasons, it's hard to get those troops out.” Tellingly, he added, “And if we leave, we're going to do so in a safe and orderly way.”

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 139 ending receives mixed reactions from fans

Will The Penthouse Season 3 premiere in June? Know in detail!

Will Crash Landing on You Season 2 ever happen? What we know more

Radical leftist Pedro Castillo leads Peruvian presidential race - Ipsos exit poll

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Iran summons Portugal's envoy to protest at EU sanctions

Iran on Tuesday summoned the envoy of Portugal, current holder of the European Unions rotating presidency, to protest against the blocs sanctions on eight Iranian military and police chiefs over a deadly crackdown in 2019, state media repor...

COVID-19 presented opportunity to reshape world order:Modi, says India 'walked the talk' during pandemic

Pitching for global efforts to defeat COVID-19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the pandemic has presented an opportunity to reshape the world order and create systems to address the problems of today and challenges of tomorrow...

South Africa temporarily suspends rollout of J&J COVID-19 vaccine

South Africa has decided to temporarily suspend the rollout of Johnson Johnsons COVID-19 vaccine, its health minister said on Tuesday, after U.S. federal health agencies recommended pausing its use because of rare cases of blood clots in s...

U.S., European firms, investors pile pressure on Biden to hike climate target

Hundreds of U.S. and European companies and investors on Tuesday called on the United States to slash its greenhouse gas emissions at least 50 this decade, adding to mounting pressure on the Biden administration ahead of a climate summit ne...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021