Police officer who fatally shot Black man in Minnesota resigned

The Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, police chief and the officer who fatally shot Daunte Wright, a 20-year old Black man who struggled with police after a traffic stop, have both resigned, the city's mayor told a briefing on Tuesday.

Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott said the resignations came after the city council passed a resolution to dismiss both the chief, Tim Gannon, and the officer who shot Wright, Kim Potter. Wright was shot on Sunday after being pulled over for what police said was an expired car registration. Officers then discovered there was a warrant out for his arrest, and one officer accidentally drew her pistol instead of her Taser during a struggle with Wright, Gannon told a news briefing on Monday.

Former U.S. President Barack Obama on Tuesday called for a "full and transparent investigation" of the incident that resulted in Wright's death.

