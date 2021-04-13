Three arrested for attack on police at GTB hospital to free gangster from custody

Three criminals have been arrested for allegedly attacking police personnel at Delhi's GTB Hospital to free gangster Kuldeep from their custody, officials said on Tuesday.

The accused were identified as Akash (20) of Nangloi, Vicky, alias Sumit (24), of Ranhola, and Vicky, alias Baniya (23), of Haryana's Jhajjar district, they said.

Criminals of Gogi gang were involved in an attack on police personnel at GTB Hospital on March 25 during which Kuldeep, alias Fazza, escaped from custody, a senior officer said.

''On Sunday, police got a tip-off regarding the accused persons. Thereafter, a trap was laid near Dichau Bus Depot, Nagloi, Najafgarh Road. Around 11.30 pm, three persons on two bikes were spotted and nabbed by police,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Pramod Singh Kushwah said.

Three pistols, eight live cartridges and the two motorcycles were seized from them, the police said.

On March 28, the Delhi Police Special Cell killed Kuldeep in an encounter in Rohini Sector-14.

