LG, CM pay tribute to Ambedkar on birth anniversary

Lt Governor Anil Baijal and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday paid homage to B R Ambedkar on his birth anniversary, saying his ideology and ideals remain a source of inspiration for the people.

''Homage to the architect of the Indian Constitution, Bharat Ratna Baba Saheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar on his birth anniversary. The ideology and ideals of Baba Saheb inspire us even today,'' Baijal said in a tweet.

Ambedkar is known as the Father of the Indian Constitution.

''Tributes to Constitution maker Baba Saheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar.Baba Saheb was a supporter of social justice harmony, eradication of social ills and constitutional sovereignty. His ideology and ideals remain to be always followed by us,'' the Delhi chief minister said in a tweet.

The nation is celebrating the 130th birth anniversary of Ambedkar this year. He was bestowed the highest civilian award of the country, Bharat Ratna, in 1990.

