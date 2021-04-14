Romanian PM fires health minister over handling of COVID-19

Romanian PM fires health minister over handling of COVID-19Reuters | Bucharest | Updated: 14-04-2021 14:04 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 13:54 IST
Romania's Prime Minister Florin City said on Wednesday he has fired Health Minister Vlad Voiculescu after weeks of mounting tensions over how to handle the new coronavirus pandemic, potentially endangering the center-right coalition government.
Deputy Prime Minister Dan Barna has been appointed interim health minister, City said in a statement.
