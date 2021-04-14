UK to respond to EU legal action over N.Ireland by mid-May

Britain has agreed with the European Union that it will respond to the bloc's legal action over how it has introduced new trading rules for Northern Ireland by mid-May, a spokeswoman for the government said on Wednesday.

"We've been clear that the measures we have taken are lawful and part of a progressive and good-faith implementation of the Northern Ireland Protocol," the spokeswoman said.

