UK to respond to EU legal action over N.Ireland by mid-May

UK to respond to EU legal action over N.Ireland by mid-MayReuters | London | Updated: 14-04-2021 15:50 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 15:43 IST
Britain has agreed with the European Union that it will respond to the bloc's legal action over how it has introduced new trading rules for Northern Ireland by mid-May, a spokeswoman for the government said on Wednesday.
"We've been clear that the measures we have taken are lawful and part of a progressive and good-faith implementation of the Northern Ireland Protocol," the spokeswoman said.
