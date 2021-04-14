Left Menu

Man's body found in bag in Noida drain

PTI | Noida | Updated: 14-04-2021 17:59 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 17:59 IST
The body of an unidentified man was found stuffed inside a luggage bag that was found in a drain in Noida on Wednesday, according to the police.

''The bag was spotted in the drain in Sector 14A by locals who alerted the police after which they found the body inside it,'' an official from Sector 20 police station said.

The deceased appeared to have been around 25-year-old and the body looked one or two days old, the official said.

''Prima facie it appears that the bag came flowing from Delhi in the drain,'' the official added.

Further investigation is underway and efforts on to ascertain his identity, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

