Two arrested in two-year-old rape case

PTI | Kendrapara | Updated: 14-04-2021 18:20 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 18:20 IST
Police arrested two persons who were on the run after they allegedly raped a married woman in Odishas Kendrapara district, two years ago, a police officer said on Wednesday.

The two accused persons were nabbed on Tuesday near Bahakuda ferry ghat in the district. The accused duo along with another man had allegedly raped the woman in March 2019.

The arrested persons were remanded to judicial custody under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, said Inspector of Jamboo Marine police station, Maheswar Sethy.

