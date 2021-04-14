Left Menu

Govt launches grievance redressal portal for people from Scheduled Castes

The government Wednesday launched a portal for people belonging to Scheduled Castes to file complaints in case they have any grievances.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2021 18:46 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 18:46 IST
The government Wednesday launched a portal for people belonging to Scheduled Castes to file complaints in case they have any grievances. The mechanism has been developed by the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC). It was launched by Union Minister for Communication and Information Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad on the birth anniversary of father of Indian Constitution Dr B R Ambedkar.

''Dr B R Ambedkar taught us that we have to ensure progress of India through constitutional means,'' Prasad said on the occasion, recalled Ambedkar’s contribution in nation building Lauding the government's Digital India initiative, Prasad said, ''This portal is an example of Digital India initiative towards bringing a change in the society.'' A senior government official said the NCSC Grievances Management Portal can be used for filing complaints by the aggrieved person belonging to Scheduled Castes. The complaints are registered and acknowledged promptly through a Unique Complaint Number for future reference and there is a provision of monitoring and tracking, he said.

The official said audio and video clippings can also be tagged as part of grievance or evidence. A nodal officer will be looking after the portal.

