JeM terrorist, 3 OGWs arrested in J&K's Kulgam

Security forces have arrested a militant and three over ground workers (OGWs) of Jaish-e-Mohammad in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Wednesday.

''Police in Kulgam arrested an active terrorist of JeM and also three terrorist associates. Incriminating materials, including arms and ammunition, have been recovered,'' a police spokesman said.

He said a checkpoint was established at Bogund village in Kulgam following information about the movement of militants in the area.

''During checking of vehicles, three persons aboard a Maruti Alto vehicle were signalled to stop, who on seeing the search party tried to escape from the spot but were apprehended tactfully by the alert joint party,'' the spokesman said.

Another terror associate was separately apprehended from the checkpoint, he added.

The militant has been identified as Zeyan Javid Dar, a resident of Baramulla, while his associates were identified as Zahid Nazir Mantoo, Umer Yousuf Bhat and Muzaffar Ahmad Banday, all residents of Shopian district.

The arrested persons were affiliated with the terrorist organisation according to police records, the spokesman said.

