Teen vehicle lifter arrested in J&K's Reasi

A 19-year-old vehicle lifter was arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district on Wednesday in a theft case of motorcycles, police said.

A case was registered after one Krishan Singh of Bhaga village in the district lodged a complaint that his motorcycles were stolen, they said.

During the investigation, many suspects were rounded up and their questioning led to the recovery of vehicles from Khawas area of Rajouri district.

The accused identified as Mohammad Mukeem (19) was later arrested, they said. Mukeem is a notorious and habitual offender against whom four FIRs of theft stand registered in Reasi, police said.

He is being questioned furthered in an attempt to bust the gang that he is involved with and recover more such vehicles, they said.

Having got into stealing vehicles from a young age, previous FIRs showed that Mukeem has been bailed out on all occasions and sent to juvenile homes in Ranbir Singh Pura of Jammu. Yet, he turned back to theft and got caught in the latest case, police further said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)