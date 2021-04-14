Left Menu

Armenia PM to step down at end of April to clear way for early elections - Ifax

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 14-04-2021 19:52 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 19:52 IST
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Wednesday he would step down from his post in the last ten days of April to clear the way for early parliamentary elections, the Interfax news agency reported.

Pashinyan has faced calls to resign since last November when he agreed to a Russian-brokered ceasefire that halted six weeks of fighting in which ethnic Armenians lost territory to Azeri forces in and around the Nagorno-Karabakh region. (Writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Polina Ivanova)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

